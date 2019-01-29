Don Q Steps Inside The Battle Arena With Tory Lanez, Twice!

Don Q Vs Tory Lanez

In the twilight hours of last week the Toronto rapper reminded the Twitter that he issued a world-wide challenge to all rappers and none responded.

And for anybody denying what I’m saying … that’s cool.. just remember your favorite rapper wouldn’t step up the last time . BECAUSE NIGGAS IS AFRAID OF THIS WORK — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) January 24, 2019

Pulling at the coattail of Tory Lanez was Highbridge rapper, Don Q, with his first shot “I’m Not Joyner”.

48 Hours had passed..

Don Q says Tory Lanez 48 hours to respond is up and that Tory must be scared to come outside. pic.twitter.com/s0xSzthugI — RapCreatives (@RapCreatives) January 28, 2019

Tory responds..

Tory Lanez responds to Don Q’s diss. pic.twitter.com/lrd3lqVFt3 — Rap Alert (@_rapalert) January 27, 2019

Using the infamous “Duppy” instrumental that Drake used to diss Pusha T, Tory Lanez addresses rumors of Don Q having herpes, paying to have sex with Dreamdoll, and living in the shadow of A-Boogie. STD accusations are be detrimental to the reputations of rappers. In the record “Don Queen” not only calls Don Q by his first name throughout the whole record, but passively dismisses the Highbridge rapper knowing this will be his only response.

After a brief exchange on instagram’s live feature..

Tory Lanez and Don q on Instagram live was pure jokes pic.twitter.com/2N0eqyDlXC — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 28, 2019

It took no longer than 24 hours for Q to respond with, “This Is Your King”.

Yesterday was a great marketing day for Tory Lanez, not only the perfect time to release his visuals to “ThE rUn OFF” but to issue another challenge to the lyricists of Dreamville Records including J.I.D., Bas and Cozz. The internet lost it.

Tory Lanez thinks he can out rap the whole dream ville crew to get to get to j Cole. Lyrically y’all feel Tory can go toe to toe lyrically with dreamville or na???? pic.twitter.com/GAUrb06tRR — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 28, 2019

