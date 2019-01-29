Don Q Steps Inside The Battle Arena With Tory Lanez, Twice!

Don Q Vs Tory Lanez
In the twilight hours of last week the Toronto rapper reminded the Twitter that he issued a world-wide challenge to all rappers and none responded.
Pulling at the coattail of Tory Lanez was Highbridge rapper, Don Q, with his first shot “I’m Not Joyner”.
48 Hours had passed..
Tory responds..
Using the infamous “Duppy” instrumental that Drake used to diss Pusha T, Tory Lanez addresses rumors of Don Q having herpes, paying to have sex with Dreamdoll, and living in the shadow of A-Boogie. STD accusations are be detrimental to the reputations of rappers. In the record “Don Queen” not only calls Don Q by his first name throughout the whole record, but passively dismisses the Highbridge rapper knowing this will be his only response.
After a brief exchange on instagram’s live feature..
It took no longer than 24 hours for Q to respond with, “This Is Your King”.
Yesterday was a great marketing day for Tory Lanez, not only the perfect time to release his visuals to “ThE rUn OFF” but to issue another challenge to the lyricists of Dreamville Records including J.I.D., Bas and Cozz. The internet lost it.