Free Black Panther Showings through Feb. 1 – Feb. 7

According to Deadline, Black Panther, which grossed $1.35 billion in its first foray into theaters beginning last February and was 2018’s highest-grossing film in the U.S., is returning the big screen next month for a one-week engagement at 250 AMC Theatres locations.
Disney said the return February 1-7 will mark the start of Black History Month — and tickets will be free. As part of the initiative, the company said it also is giving a $1.5 million grant to support the United Negro College Fund.
Disney and AMC said there will be two showings per day at each theater — there at 25 in California, six in New York, for example — and after all tickets are scooped up, a waiting list for cancellations will open. Details on participating venues and tickets here.
