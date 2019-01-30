Valerie Castille, mother of Philando Castille, speaks on continuing his legacy

It’s sad to say that there are still so many shootings of unarmed Black Men happening in our country. One of those many shootings that has stuck with so many of us, was of Philando Castille. His mother, Valerie Castille, joined Angie Ange and DJ Money for a conversation on how she is continuing his legacy. They have been able to raise a lot money for causes that were very near and dear to Philando. His mother also shared some insight on how he was as a son, a role model and a human being. See the full interview below…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: