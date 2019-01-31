The attorneys always get paid, so pay attention to their invoices. Lil Wayne is learning this the hard way since he is suing his ex-lawyer for a cool $20M.

From Tunechi’s perspective, his old lawyer, Ronald Sweeney, was hitting him with the jig, right in his wallet.

Reports TMZ:

Wayne is suing Ronald Sweeney — who repped him from 2005 through Sept. 2018 — because he says the attorney was charging some hefty fees. In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Wayne says Sweeney charged him 10 percent for every deal he helped close. The problem is … Wayne claims Sweeney failed to inform him the industry standard is a mere 5 percent.

That up-charge cost Wayne a bundle — he says Sweeney made $20 million during his tenure.

According to the docs, Sweeney got pretty greedy … proposing he get an additional 10 percent of all profits from Wayne’s label, Young Money — but Wayne says that was swiftly shot down.

Wayne also claims that Sweeney brought in outside counsel for help. Another law firm helped out in the litigation with Cash Money over Tha Carter V. According to Weezy, the outside firm caught a nice 23% of the Cash Money settlement and 15% of the Universal Music Group settlement. But that was in addition to the 10% Sweeney got paid.

Bruh…

Lil Wayne Sues Ex-Lawyer For $20M, Says He Was Overcharging was originally published on hiphopwired.com

