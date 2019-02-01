[Music Video] Hard White by Nicki Minaj

Very Scary

The Queen rapper running triumphantly through her, already platinum, 4th studio album records. The record, “Hard White” is the 5th single, following the success of “Good Form.” Expressed as a “fan favorite,” the music video uses religious symbolism to paint a haunting backdrop for Minaj. Directed by Mike Ho, the visionary uses evil nuns and demonic beings to attract the creepy vibe of the video. Most iconic, Minaj is seen sitting in a futuristic queen’s throne.

