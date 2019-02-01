Go-Go Music Legend Retiring In 2019

Donnell Floyd aka D. Floyd of Team Familiar and formally with Rare Essence announced on social media that he will retire from the Go-Go scene this year.

Known for numerous songs like Lock-It, Workin the Walls, Mirinda, Overnight Scenario, 9-1-1 and that distinctive WAIT A MINUTE! Floyd has made a major name himself in the industry. His instrument of choice is a saxophone and you can hear the sweet sounds of it in the first 2 of three sets when the band plays. He chooses songs that require the sax to bellow tones that soothe the savage beast before the KING OF THE GO-GO beat rips apart the stage in the bands third set.

It takes a lot to hold Donnell back from yelling wait a minute on the microphone. A call he uses to cut any and all vocals off on the front line. It like a lion roaring from the mountain top for everyone to follow suit and turn the party up.

As a kid, I remember seeing him perform with Rare Essence on Mississippi Avenue S.E., an old VHS tape from the Capitol Center and Uptown in Emery Park. Then as an adult, I had a long working relationship as the bands DJ under now Team Familiar.

Donnell worked with the God Father of Go-Go, the late Chuck Brown as a band member for the last 3 years of his life. Floyd played sax and was on the front line.

After 33 great and very impressive years, the D. Floyd has decided to retire from the genre of music and Hope’s to play with a jazz band. That tells me he is not retiring far. I would think he will just pop up from time to time to remind people that he made some major hits with some major bands in an awesome city called D.C. (Washington D.C./DMV).

It’s been awesome working with you over the years Floyd. May GOD continue to bless you.

@djflavashow

Sunday Afternoons 2pm-6pm

93.9 WKYS FM

Also On 93.9 WKYS: