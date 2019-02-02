Loving Her Legacy: Lucille Clifton

Lucille Clifton was born in Depew, New York ; June 27, 1936. She was a dual Pulitzer Prize nominee for poetry in the 80’s. Cliftons work; Good Woman: Poems and a Memoir, 1969-1980 (1987) and Next: New Poems (1987)

As her legacy is remembered through her great poetry, Lucille wrote tons of children’s books. Everett Anderson’s nine month long; about a young boy and his family on the wait of the new member to the family.

Mother of ; Sidney Clifton, Frederica Clifton ,Graham Clifton, Channing Clifton , Gillian Clifton Monnell , and Alexia Clifton. Lucille Clifton passed away in Balitmore, Maryland ;February 13, 2010.

“the lesson of the falling leaves the leaves believe such letting go is love such love is faith such faith is grace such grace is god I agree with the leaves” ― Lucille Clifton

