Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority To Donate $1.6M To HBCUs During Black History Month

The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. are pushing #BlackExcellence forward. In the spirit of Black History Month, the sorority has pledged to donate over $1.6 million to historically Black colleges and universities throughout February, the Philadelphia Tribune reported.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority has joined forces with the Educational Advancement Foundation for the creation of the AKA-HBCU Endowment Fund, the news outlet writes. Many HBCUs have been facing financial woes and the sorority leaders developed this fund as an avenue to help them stay afloat. Through the initiative, $10 million will be distributed to nearly 100 institutions over the course of four years. During the first phase, 32 HBCUs will receive $50,000 on February 28. Amongst the schools that are slated to receive the endowment gifts are Bennett College for Women, Chicago State University, West Virginia State University, Shaw University, Southern University at New Orleans, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Wilberforce University, South Carolina State University and others.
“As an HBCU graduate and someone who has dedicated my life’s work to the HBCU community, I personally know that the financial challenges of many institutions have an impact on student enrollment, retention and graduation rates,” Dr. Glenda Glover, International President, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., said in a statement. “Implementing an endowment fund is a critical need and has been a priority for my administration since I took office last year. Alpha Kappa Alpha’s 111-year history is deeply interwoven into the history of HBCUs and therefore it is imperative that we continue to invest in these treasured institutions.”
There has been a major effort by individuals and organizations to financially support HBCUs. In January, Black billionaire Robert F. Smith donated $1.5 million to Morehouse College for the creation of a scholarship program and outdoor study area.
