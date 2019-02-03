5 Children Dead After Fatal Crash in Bowie

Black Ice Caused 5 Dead & 2 in Critical Condition

On the morning of Saturday, February 2nd, five related children between the ages of 5 and 15 years-old are dead after a fatal car accident after the driver ran off northbound U.S. 301 into a wooded area, struck several trees, ejected five children from the vehicle and spun around in a snow-covered field.

The accident occurred in the area of Pointer Ridge Drive in Prince George’s County shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, as PG County Police reports.

Captain Dan Pickett, Troop Commander for the Maryland State Police Washington Metro Troop says, after the vehicle struck the trees, all five kids were ejected from the vehicle from the back seat.

Two adults – Driver, Dominique Taylor, 32 of Bowie, Maryland, and front passenger, Cornell Simon, 23 of Oxon Hill, Maryland, survived, and are being treated at the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center.

Police state the children died on arrival. Two of them are children of the driver. All five are related and are extended family members.

The children who died have been identified as follows:

Paris Dixon, 5, of Bowie, Maryland

London Dixon, 8, of Bowie, Maryland

Rickelle Ricks, 6, of D.C.

Zion Beard, 14, of D.C.

Damari Herald, 15, of D.C.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: