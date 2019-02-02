ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has been all over Super Bowl LIII since landing. One of the hardest working men in the broadcast business, Stephen A. has been entertaining the masses on ESPN’s First Take, his own radio show and hitting radio row to talk about among other items, New England vs. Los Angeles.

So who is Stephen A picking for the Big Game? SAS gives his picks, talks boxing and his feud with Oakland Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr with Brian Mitchell and Scott Linn

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Breaks Down The Big Game & More With Brian Mitchell & Scott Linn was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: