Baltimore County Police are looking for a critically missing 10-year-old boy. Kamar Thompson was last seen in the 8800 block of Sigrid Rd in Randallstown.

He was wearing a blue jacket, light blue pants, and blue shoes. Anyone with information should call 911 or (410) 307-2020.

Source: CBS Baltimore

10-Year-Old Boy Missing From Randallstown was originally published on 92q.com

