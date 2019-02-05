More bad news for John Wall.

Wall will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon. Wall is expected to return to full basketball activity in about 12 months from the time of the surgery. Dr. Wiemi Douoguih, who is the Wizards Director of Medical Services and Orthopedist, let the media know during a conference call this afternoon, that the 12 months isn’t an exact time. It could actually be up to 15 months. Which means he may miss another season.

Wall suffered the rupture after slipping and falling in his home before taking a shower. The injury was discovered during a procedure to clean out an infection from the initial surgery on his Achilles injury that left him out for the season. The fall happened on January 29th.

Wizards star John Wall underwent surgery for a ruptured left Achilles tendon and will be out 12 months. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2019

John Wall To Undergo ANOTHER Surgery For A Ruptured Left Achilles Tendon

