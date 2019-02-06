He’s Back!: Kabal & His Hook Swords Get Busy In New ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Reveal Trailer

Kabal is back, and he looks even better. Today (Feb. 5) NetherRealm Studious revealed the character will be in Mortal Kombat 11 during its first Kombat Kast stream.

First introduced in Mortal Kombat 3, the former member of Kano’s Black Dragon criminal organization was last playable in 2007’s Mortal Kombat Armageddon. It’s been a while since players got a chance to inflict pain with his hook swords combined with his quick speed which made for a dangerous combination. He made an appearance in Mortal Kombat X but wasn’t a playable character and was teased during the recent Mortal Kombat 11 reveal event before today’s official announcement.

Speaking on the return of the fan favorite, NetherRealm Studios president Ed Boon stated: “Kabal and a number of other characters like Baraka are a list of characters in that vein that haven’t been seen in a long time, but you think of those characters, and the DLC characters are in the same vein.”

In the trailer, Kabal looks even more vicious and deadly allowing players to control his deadly weapons and skills like never before. Despite his long absence, he hasn’t missed a step, and all of the special moves you remember from his MK3 and Armageddon return but of course look even better. The fades he is handing out downright bone breaking and his fatality is absolutely wig splitting literally.

But don’t take our word, you can see him in action in the video below. Kabal joins the already confirmed roster of Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Skarlet, Kano, Shao Khan, Sonya Blade, Raiden, Geras, and Baraka. Mortal Kombat 11 arrives April 23, 2019, for PlayStation 4, the Xbox One family of devices, Nintendo Switch and PC.

