Tyra Banks Opening “Modelland” Theme Park In Santa Monica

According to Huff Post, Tyra wants to “bring modeling to the masses.”

“I created the show ‘America’s Next Top Model’ to expand the definition of beauty based on my own pain of being told ‘no’ that I couldn’t do something because I’m curvy or I’m Black.” Banks said in a statement to Women’s Wear Daily. “My empathy for women in general increased through the experience. And now with Modelland, I’m taking it 10 steps forward, giving people the opportunity to engage with the elusive world by opening it up to everyone.”

The attraction is set to open later on this year at the Santa Monica Place shopping mall.

“Modelland is going to be a place where the modeling world meets fantasy, meets entertainment, meets technology, meets retail, meets dining, meets…you fiercest best self you could ever imagine.”

Also On 93.9 WKYS: