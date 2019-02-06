Grailed Unveils Pusha T Inspired Collection, Credits Kanye For Helping His Fashion Drip

Pusha T had a big 2018 and to honor his accomplishments Grailed.com is selling some of his most key wears on sale. The Virginia MC talks through his style evolution.

As King Push gears up for the Grammy Awards this weekend (Daytona is nominated for Rap album of the year) the premier e-commerce site for second hand luxury gear has curated a collection in his name. Titled “Pusha’s Purge”, the drop features items Brick James has personally worn at key moments of his career.

Included is the rare Valentino Beaded Military Jacket he wore to Kanye West’s infamous Pablo listening event at Madison Square Garden, currently unreleased Bape x UGG sneakers slated for release later this year, highly sought after Yeezy Collection 1 dead stock pieces and much more.

To promote the drop Grailed had an in depth conversation with the “What Would Meek Do” MC. In the feature he discusses his early style aspirations growing up and points to key pieces that inspired him. “I remember [Malice] having airbrushed Shirt Kings T-shirts from The Mighty Shirt Kings. I remember I was like, ‘Oh my God, I gotta have that.’ This is on top of things that was going on in Rap. You can go back to adidas and Run DMC, the Snow Beach, the Wu-Tang videos where Raekwon would be draped in all the illest sh*t. Those are some of the highlights of my younger years.”

Naturally Pharrell’s influence was also covered. “I used to look at him and say, ‘Wow, this guy is way out there. What can I do to be just as noticed, but just make it my own?’ He taught me balance, and he taught me how to determine what was hot, because I wasn’t worried about being forward, necessarily.”

He continued to detail how Skateboard P has been unbothered for many moons. “Pharrell wasn’t competing with anyone. I just wanted to come back outside, and be like, ‘Oh, you ain’t got these,’ and make them be like, ‘I want it.’ Pharrell didn’t care who was seeing it on the street wanted it or not, he was just like, ‘This is what it is, you guys will catch up later.’”

Pusha also gave major credit to Kanye West and his record label for making him step up his game. “I knew that once I got to G.O.O.D. Music, I had to upgrade my style. I knew that I had to step it up. Ye put me on to brands that I wasn’t as knowledgeable about, brands like Phillip Lim; he definitely put me on Dries Van Noten.”

Photo: WENN.com

