Lawmakers Divided Over Bill to Reform Parole Policies

The Maryland General Assembly is debating legislation that would prevent the governor from deciding release dates for inmates serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole. That rule has been in place in our state for more than 20 years.

But during a news conference Tuesday in Annapolis, a former inmate who served nearly 40 years for a murder in which he was later exonerated said the current parole policy is unfair.

Sen. Delores Kelley, a Democrat who represents Baltimore County, says the current parole policy keeps inmates behind bars long after they have posed any danger to society.

Gov. Larry Hogan is opposed to making any changes to the current law.

