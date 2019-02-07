CLOSE
“What’s Poppin! – Lil Wayne & Uggs / Chris Brown & Offset Beef / Nikki Drops Barbiana

Lil Wayne

Source: @ACThePlug / HOTHIPHOPDETROIT.COM

Hola, ok…so it seems that Lil Wayne is the new face of Uggs for their Bape collaboration!

Chris Breezy and Offset have been beefing…cuz Set didn’t find the meme’s that Breezy posted funny…the one’s about 21 Savage!

Nikki found out that Cardi was picked to hop on the Blueface “Thotiana” remix…so the Barbs quickly dropped the “Bust Down Barbiana” remix!

