R. Kelly Deletes Tweet For Australian Struggle Tour

R. Kelly probably realized that few folks in America wanted to see him live in concert after the Lifetime docu-series. The beleaguered singer turned hands when news came out he was working on a tour in Australia but has since deleted a tweet announcing the event.

Page Six reports:

Shortly after the controversial singer, 52, announced plans to tour Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, the tweet teasing the shows was deleted.

Though the deleted tweet had no concrete info aside from the names of the three countries, the singer added “See y’all soon!”

While it’s unclear what the status of the tour is, it provoked anger and concern among fans and even politicians.

Because of allegations of sexual abuse surrounding the singer, Shayne Neumann, the Labor Party’s shadow minister for immigration and border protection in Australia, suggested his party would support Kelly being denied a visa, according to UK paper The Independent.

Who is really trying to see Kreepy Kellz in 2019 though?

