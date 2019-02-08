Another Woman Accuses Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax Of Sexual Assault

As if Virginia doesn’t look bad enough right now, the allegations continue. The latest scandal to capture media attention are the recent allegations by yet another woman claiming that Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax assaulted her.
The woman, named Meredith Watson, alleges that Fairfax raped her while in college at Duke University.
Watson’s attorney’s sent a letter detailing the allegations to Virginia lawmakers. The letter alleges that Watson was raped by Fairfax in 2000. It goes on to say that the attack was “premeditated and aggressive.”
These are the second allegations of sexual assault leveled at Fairfax this week. Vanessa Tyson accused Fairfax of sexual assault at the 2004 Democratic National Convention.
This is a developing story.
