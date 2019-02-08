CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Another Woman Accuses Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax Of Sexual Assault

Leave a comment
Democratic Leadership Of Virginia Surrounded In Controversy After Racists Photos And Sexual Assault Allegations Surface

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

As if Virginia doesn’t look bad enough right now, the allegations continue. The latest scandal to capture media attention are the recent allegations by yet another woman claiming that Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax assaulted her.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The woman, named Meredith Watson, alleges that Fairfax raped her while in college at Duke University.

Watson’s attorney’s sent a letter detailing the allegations to Virginia lawmakers. The letter alleges that Watson was raped by Fairfax in 2000. It goes on to say that the attack was “premeditated and aggressive.”

 

These are the second allegations of sexual assault leveled at Fairfax this week. Vanessa Tyson accused Fairfax of sexual assault at the 2004 Democratic National Convention.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: Support Emerges For the College Professor Who Accused Justin Fairfax Of Sexual Assault

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Richmond Gubernatorial 2017

Pictures From Radio One's Gubernatorial Forum

25 photos Launch gallery

Pictures From Radio One's Gubernatorial Forum

Continue reading Pictures From Radio One’s Gubernatorial Forum

Pictures From Radio One's Gubernatorial Forum

Latest…

Another Woman Accuses Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax Of Sexual Assault was originally published on kissrichmond.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close