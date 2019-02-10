John Wall will be balancing more than just recovery his ingury

During Friday Nights game against the Cavs at Capital One Arena, John rolled back and forth from the court to the locker room. He also shared a special moment with Bradley Beal at center court, in presenting him with the 2019 All-Star Ball.

Despite all of the excitement during this 13 point win over Cleveland, John shared a very personal moment with Chris Miller of NBC Sports.

Yes John’s mother, Frances Pulley was diagnosed with Cancer.

John shared that he’s keeping a positve spirit during this time. “God (doesn’t) make no mistakes,” Wall told reporters after the game, “I can’t wonder why he did this, probably it’s a good time to spend with my mom while she’s battling this cancer and be there for her, and also be there for my son.” John’s son, Ace just celebrated his 2 month birth day so these moments John will share him developing are priceless.

I asked John what he would like to accomplish during his time away from Basketball, besides rehabbing, taking care of his son and loving on his mother, “Finish School. That’s it”. John has said throughout his 9 years with the Wizards that he wants to finish his degree. Over these 11-15 months is a great time for him to get this done.

Frances Pulley, will continue to be in all of our prayers as she goes through this next journey. John has dealt with his father’s fight with Cancer so looking at the bright side and keeping her close is the best situation for everyone in his family.

