“What’s Poppin!” – Grammy’s Recap

Hola, ok…Alicia Keys hosted the 61st Grammy Awards!
Childish Gambino was the big winner…as “This is America” won Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video and Best Rap/Sung performance.
H.E.R. won Best R&B album and Best R&B performance
Drake’s mic got caught off during his acceptance speech
Cardi made history…becoming the first solo woman to win rap album
