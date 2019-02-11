Everyone Is Clowning Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute At The 2019 Grammys [PHOTOS]

Jennifer Lopez knew she would probably catch a lot of backlash for her tribute to Moton at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

What she probably didn’t expect were PLENTY of people who watched at home to be even more upset than you think. Lopez did a medley of Motown hits from the Marvelettes to the Jackson 5 and touching such classics as “Dancing in the Street,” “Do You Love Me,” and “The Best Things in Life Are Free”.

Even with Smokey Robinson by her side, it became evident that no matter what J. Lo did on the sage, as electric a performance as it may be, it’s not the type of stage befitting of Motown.

First, let’s hear from J. Lo herself.

"Any type of music can inspire any type of artist… You can't tell people what to love. You can't tell people what they can and can't do — what they should sing or not sing." An emotional Jennifer Lopez responds to her critics backstage after her #GRAMMYs Motown tribute. pic.twitter.com/1dK3OEs9OH — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 11, 2019

Even Smokey defended J. Lo saying, “Who’s stupid enough to protest Jennifer Lopez doing anything for Motown?”

And now, let’s hear from everybody else who weighed in — and we could only grab the ones that were suitable to share!

The irony of the very sexy J.Lo Motown revue is that Berry Gordy had the women of Motown tame their sexy so as to not fall into the Jezebel, highly sexed trope which White America places black women in! So they could have NEVER given a performance like that, ladies at all times! — bevysmith (@bevysmith) February 11, 2019

Diana Ross is somewhere in the building not singing right now while Jennifer Lopez is doing this — rob sheffield (@robsheff) February 11, 2019

I mean, there was NOT ONE single black woman singer in the Dolly Parton tribute and yet the label that was the HOME of black women singers GOT JENNIFER LOPEZ shaking her azz on TV in tribute. I can't. #GRAMMYs — Liz Dwyer (@losangelista) February 11, 2019

With all the great black talent out here that have been clearly inspired by Motown and adjacent, it's REALLY insulting to see Jennifer Lopez up here squawking great music with unnecessary choreography. — Peach Salinger Stan Account (@RPinHD) February 11, 2019

Jennifer Lopez is doing a Motown tribute during Black History Month. Whose bright idea was this??😂😶 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/eFnbBQ4wG4 — Kofi (@NickVsKofi) February 11, 2019

J. Lo better not salsa her way to the cookout because she is uninvited for that terrible performance. 😂 How do you do a Motown tribute without an ALL BLACK cast of artists?! And it’s Black History Month too. 🤦🏾‍♂️#GRAMMYs #Grammy2019 — Jared Sawyer Jr. (@JaredSawyerJr) February 11, 2019

