Music
Five Artists That Should Have Done the Motown Tribute Instead of Jennifer Lopez

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Social media was already wondering was Jennifer Lopez was picked to lead the GRAMMYS Motown tribute when the announcement was made.  Motown fans thought since it was black history month that the GRAMMYS would pick someone African-American or with Motown influence.

And it was no surprise when she hit the stage and social media lit up with objections.  We think Jennifer looked great and did better than expected.  But for the sake of conversation we’ve come up with five people that we would rather see do a Motown tribute that Jennifer Lopez.

1) Jennifer Hudson

2016 BET Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter/BET / Getty

2) Lalah Hathaway

2010 Essence Music Festival - Day 3

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

3) Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight

Source: Sanerica Davis / Radio One Houston

4) Fantashia

Cincinnati Music Festival Day Three

Source: CMF / Cincinnati Music Festival

5) Beyonce

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

 

[caption id="attachment_3022546" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty[/caption] In all fairness, Jennifer Lopez is a dynamic entertainer who we love to watch perform, but she’s not quite the act we want to see during a Motown tribute. J. Lo will hit the stage to honor the legendary label’s 60th anniversary and give a glimpse of what we can expect from the full “Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration,” which will take place at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater on Feb. 12 and air April 21 on CBS, Rap-Up reports. We don’t have much information about the tribute or who else will be involved, but we know Black Twitter ain’t feeling it. Keep scrolling to see their reactions:

Five Artists That Should Have Done the Motown Tribute Instead of Jennifer Lopez was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

