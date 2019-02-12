Sheck Wes & Friends Attacked Justine Skye & Goldlink?

“Abuse of Flower Comes As No Surprise”

Taking a walk with my friends and my man and Sheck Wes (my abuser) and his friends decide to STALK US and attack my friends.. two cars full of niggas while he sat in the car like a bitch. You’re pathetic sheck and you beat women. You hit your girl before me and you’ll do it again — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 12, 2019

Amongst the many dramas of the Grammy weekend, Sheck Wes’ crew, and Justine Skye’s man, now known as Goldlink, got into it. Wes allegedly stalked Skye & friends, while his “two cars full” of associates attacked her crew. Wes shows no remorse.

I don’t give A fuck I grew up a bad nigga — Sheck Jesus (@sheckwes) February 11, 2019

The relationship between Justine Skye and Sheck Wes began to unravel in late 2018 as accusations of domestic abuse started to sprout from the Roc Nation singer. Skye’s latest record “Build,” came with a music video based of true events, showing two lovers intimately on a spiralling decline of verbal and physical abuse. Tweets followed:

I never said who it was because I knew it wouldn’t matter to a lot of you.. it’s just something for you to talk about today. That’s just the reality of it.

But I made a video about it in hopes that it can inspire someone else get away for their abusive partner.. That was my goal — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) November 18, 2018

I hope many of you are taking into consideration the things you tweet and share on social media right now.. you never know where you’ll be in a couple years and how what you’ve said could effect that — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) November 19, 2018

After Goldlink’s “Justine’s Interlude” freestyle, it became natural to understand that the DMV rapper had a thing for Justine, and definitely something against the Mo Bamba rapper. The relationship grew and became obvious to the public.

Following the timeline here? In the open-hearted freestyle, Goldlink sports a “Abuse of Flower Comes As No Surprise” t-shirt in homage for abused women, with a circular reference to the Harlem abuser.

“So many stories ’bout you and so-and-so who from Harlem

It ain’t too many from Harlem, so take a guess.”