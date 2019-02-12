Sheck Wes & Friends Attacked Justine Skye & Goldlink?

“Abuse of Flower Comes As No Surprise”
Amongst the many dramas of the Grammy weekend, Sheck Wes’ crew, and Justine Skye’s man, now known as Goldlink, got into it. Wes allegedly stalked Skye & friends, while his “two cars full” of associates attacked her crew. Wes shows no remorse.
The relationship between Justine Skye and Sheck Wes began to unravel in late 2018 as accusations of domestic abuse started to sprout from the Roc Nation singer. Skye’s latest record “Build,” came with a music video based of true events, showing two lovers intimately on a spiralling decline of verbal and physical abuse. Tweets followed:
After Goldlink’s “Justine’s Interlude” freestyle, it became natural to understand that the DMV rapper had a thing for Justine, and definitely something against the Mo Bamba rapper. The relationship grew and became obvious to the public.
Following the timeline here? In the open-hearted freestyle, Goldlink sports a “Abuse of Flower Comes As No Surprise” t-shirt in homage for abused women, with a circular reference to the Harlem abuser.
“So many stories ’bout you and so-and-so who from Harlem
It ain’t too many from Harlem, so take a guess.”