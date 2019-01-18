Is Goldlink & Justine Skye Official Official?

There’s a fresh celebrity couple on the entertainment scene. Justine Skye, 23, confirmed what her fans had been speculating after posting up rapper/singer Goldlink, 25, to her Instagram page. The singer wrote, “my God the realest, that’s how we meet” in the caption underneath a boomerang style post.

Speculation started bubbling about the twenty-somethings being an item just last week. Aren’t they cute?

Goldlink appeared on “A Colors Show” last week to perform an unheard track called “Justine’s Interlude”. In the lyrics, the singer seemingly refers to Justine making headlines for being in a previous, allegedly abusive relationship with rapper Sheck Wes. Goldlink raps, ‘

“I’m tired of hearing about if this nigga put hands on ya

Tired of tryna smile through sh*t that’s affecting us

Then I get to overthinking if I’m here messing up”

Folks online praised Goldlink for keeping it real about his feelings for Justine in his lyrics. They seem like two peas in an eclectic pod.

How are you feeling about these two tenderonis as an official couple?

