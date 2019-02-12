Shutdown Stories: Millennial Edition

From December 22, 2018, until January 25, 2019, the longest Government Shutdown in the history of the United States of America occurred. This Shutdown affected approximately 800,000 citizens. We spoke with Millennials directly affected by the Shutdown to get their take on how their lives were altered.

Though negotiators reached an agreement in principle to avoid another government shutdown on February 12th, let’s not forget about the many of lives that have been under distress since the beginning of the year! Government workers are still receiving backpay, recovering to pay off past bills, repair credit scores, and get their lives back on track.

The Angie Ange Morning Show wanted to make sure to provide a voice to Millennials in the DMV and ensure their stories were not forgotten. Watch the Full Video below to hear the impact!

Produced, Directed, and Edited by https://theneoelite.com

Subscribe to Neo Elite: http://bit.ly/2cNV6nz

Also On 93.9 WKYS: