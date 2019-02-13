CLOSE
What's Poppin On Angie Ange ITM
HomeWhat's Poppin On Angie Ange ITM

“What’s Poppin!’ – Floyd Mayweather Is Not With The Boycott / Coming to America 2 / 21 Savage Is Getting Out / Shooting At Studio with Rich The Kid

Leave a comment
Global Citizen Earth Day

Source: DMV’s The Move / DMV’s The Move

Hola, ok…so Floyd Mayweather is still shopping at Gucci…despite the boycott :(

Coming to America 2 is actually happening…August 7th, 2020!

21 Savage has been granted a $100k bond but is expected to be released later today!

Usher and Rich the Kid were randomly at the same studio…when guys ran up on Rich the Kid and relieved him of his money and jewelry!

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close