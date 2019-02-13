“What’s Poppin!’ – Floyd Mayweather Is Not With The Boycott / Coming to America 2 / 21 Savage Is Getting Out / Shooting At Studio with Rich The Kid

Follow @AngieAngeAm
Hola, ok…so Floyd Mayweather is still shopping at Gucci…despite the boycott :(
Coming to America 2 is actually happening…August 7th, 2020!
21 Savage has been granted a $100k bond but is expected to be released later today!
Usher and Rich the Kid were randomly at the same studio…when guys ran up on Rich the Kid and relieved him of his money and jewelry!
