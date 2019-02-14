Voices: Yung Bleu Plans On Doing More Than Putting Alabama On The Map

On Valentine’s Day 2019, Rapper Yung Bleu released his long-awaited new tape “Bleu Vandross 2” so in honor of his big day we drop our newest episode of “Voices.”
Bleu speaks passionately about the history of Alabama Hip-Hop and how he plans on putting the state on the map. He goes into his style and why his fans love him. Check it out!
#YungBleu
#BleuVandross
#BleuVandross2
#VoicesRadioOne
