Kevin Garnett Files To Not Pay Estranged Wife Spousal Support

Over the course of his basketball career, Kevin Garnett has amassed millions and he’s trying to hold on to his coin in the wake of a pending divorce. After his estranged wife filed for divorce last July, Garnett recently filed documents to avoid having to pay her spousal support.

As The Blast first reported, KG’s wife, Brandi Padilla, filed for divorce last July. In her filing, she asked for physical custody of the couple’s two children and for the court to award her spousal support.

KG filed his response on Monday, where he is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the kids. He is also asking the court to terminate spousal support for Brandi, citing a prenup the couple signed a month before the marriage.

The couple did agree on the date of separation — they both listed “TBD” — and the reason for the split, irreconcilable differences.

Garnett and Padilla married in 2004 with the outlet noting that KG skipped the Athens Olympic Games to do so.

