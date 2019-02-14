The Dark Secret Behind Valentine’s Day And It’s True Meaning

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Every year on February 14th, millions of people celebrate Valentine’s Day. Were you ever curious to know why? Check out the video above by TruthUnedited for a full break down and below are a few facts.

Who is Valentine? Saint Valentine was allegedly a martyr

Who started Valentine’s Day? Pope Galesius of The Roman Catholic Church made Valentine’s Day an official celebration in the year 496

What is Valentine’s Day? A “Christianized” form of the ancient Roman pagan festival known as Lupercalia (named after the god Faunus or Lupercus)

Is Valentine’s Day a Christian holiday? No

Who is cupid? According to mythology, Cupid is the son of Venus

Where did the red rose thing come from connected with Valentine’s Day? According to mythology, the red rose was the goddess Venus’ favorite flower

Sources: TruthUnedited, History, Ancient Origins

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

