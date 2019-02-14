The Dark Secret Behind Valentine’s Day And It’s True Meaning

Photo by

Videos
HomeVideos

The Dark Secret Behind Valentine’s Day And It’s True Meaning

Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Every year on February 14th, millions of people celebrate Valentine’s Day. Were you ever curious to know why? Check out the video above by TruthUnedited for a full break down and below are a few facts.

Who is Valentine? Saint Valentine was allegedly a martyr

Who started Valentine’s Day? Pope Galesius of The Roman Catholic Church made Valentine’s Day an official celebration in the year 496

What is Valentine’s Day? A “Christianized” form of the ancient Roman pagan festival known as Lupercalia (named after the god Faunus or Lupercus)

Is Valentine’s Day a Christian holiday? No

Who is cupid? According to mythology, Cupid is the son of Venus

Where did the red rose thing come from connected with Valentine’s Day? According to mythology, the red rose was the goddess Venus’ favorite flower

Check out these Wikipedia pages also were you can find more info on Valentine’s Day, Lupercalia, Faunus, Saint Valentine.

Sources: TruthUnedited, History, Ancient Origins

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Valentine’s Day

13 photos Launch gallery

How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Valentine’s Day

Continue reading How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Valentine’s Day

How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Valentine’s Day

The Latest:

The Dark Secret Behind Valentine’s Day And It’s True Meaning was originally published on Thebeatdfw.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close