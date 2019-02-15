Parents Could Get Fined For A Child Who Is Disruptive In School

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Maryland lawmaker Del. Robert Long, a Republican who represents Baltimore County, is sponsoring a bill called “Student Misconduct for Parent or Guardian.”

According to the bill details, if students have been suspended from school three or more times for violent or abusive behavior, a parent or guardian would be required to appear before a judge and face fines of up to $1,000.

