Parents Could Get Fined For A Child Who Is Disruptive In School

Maryland lawmaker Del. Robert Long, a Republican who represents Baltimore County, is sponsoring a bill called “Student Misconduct for Parent or Guardian.”

According to the bill details, if students have been suspended from school three or more times for violent or abusive behavior, a parent or guardian would be required to appear before a judge and face fines of up to $1,000.

