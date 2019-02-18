CLOSE
“What’s Poppin!” – 50 Cent Suing / TI Goes On Live / Update On Jussie Smollett Case

'50 Cent' Holds Autograph Session

Source: Target Presse Agentur Gmbh / Getty

Hola, ok…so 50 is thinking about suing a NYPD officer for allegedly telling cops to shoot him on sight!

TI hopped on live to clear up how he feels about the whole Floyd Mayweather non Gucci boycott

More updated on Jussie…the brothers that were taken in for questioning…but have since been released…and Jussie has since obtained new legal representation in the form of criminal defense attorney Michael Monico.

