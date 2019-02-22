National Margarita Day Deals In The DMV Today!

Happy National Margarita Day DMV!

Why not treat yourself this Friday to deals in and around The District!?

Mission in Dupont Circle is celebrating National Margarita Day from 4pm to $7 margaritas, $23 pitchers, $5 El Jimador and nachos will be $10.

El Rey will start their happy hour at noon until 7pm and will be adding mango and blueberry margarita on its menu. Margaritas are priced at $7 until 7pm and $9 until close.

Tico may be more your speed if you’d enjoy building your own margarita with a bar full of flavored simple syrups and two infused tequilas. Tacos will be $5 and nachos will be $10.

El Centro on 14th Street will offer a margarita flight which is great for those who are indecisive.

Lauriol Plaza will feature Montezuma handcrafted homemade margaritas for $8.50 by the glass, $20.95 a half-pitcher and $41 for a full pitcher all day long!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: