Your Prayers for a Post Malone Doll Have Been Answered

Back in the 90s and early 00s, chances are that if you had your own doll, you had made it pretty big (see: Brandy, The Spice Girls, *N’SYNC, among others).

Joining the ranks of Prince, Ozzy Osbourne, Notorious B.I.G., and other legendary musicians who’ve recently been transformed into Pop! mini-me’s is Post Malone, who will be receiving his own Funko Pop! doll this summer. The doll comes complete with a man bun, a red cup—and yes—his even his face tats. It’s a part of a larger rollout from Funko Pop!, which will also include Migos dolls. Momma!

“Celebrate your love of music with rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer Austin Richard Post, better known as Post Malone. Add this Funko Pop! figure to your collection,” the Funk Pop! site invites. And while the doll won’t be out until May 9, you can actually pre-order it now.

Here’s a closer look at the Post Malone Pop! #FunkoTFNY pic.twitter.com/CaZS6tekae — Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 15, 2019

Post has been living it up as of late. As noted by NME, the TK rapper recently appeared alongside the Red Hot Chili Peppers during this year’s Grammys, where Post performed “Stay” transitioning into “Rockstar” and being joined by RHCP, who later played “Dark Necessities.” Fitting, since it’s recently been reported that Post Malone used to play in a metal band.

Though Post has been around for a few years now, it almost feels like he rose to fame overnight. And as VICE News explored back in November, there’s absolutely a reason why you can’t stop listening to Post Malone.

“For artists like Post or artists like Rihanna, they tend to just work inside a specific, limited range of notes that complement their voice but also complement the average listener,” Berkeley College of Music songwriting professor Brian “Raydar” Ellis told VICE News. “It makes it easier for the normal listener to be able to latch on to [his songs] and remember it and know what’s about to come next,” added Berkeley College of Music songwriting professor Kareem Clarke.

