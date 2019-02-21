Reports alleged Nick Cannon would be taking over The Wendy Williams Show but apparently that was all fake news, as the daytime host is set to make her big return to television on Monday, March 4.

“Wendy Williams is an incredible talent with the most unique voice in daytime,” the show’s production company, Debmar-Mercury, said in a statement on Thursday according to Page Six. “We can’t wait to welcome her back to her iconic purple chair on the set of her show.”

Their statement went on to thank all those who’d filled in while Williams was out, reportedly treating Graves’ disease. “We so appreciate all of the guest hosts and panelists who filled in for Wendy during this time,” Debmar-Mercury continued, according to the site. “These people are, and always will be, true family to the show. And we want to thank all of the loyal and supportive fans who have been with us for 10 years now.”

Separately Williams thanked the show’s producers, saying in her own statement “Salute to Debmar-Mercury for believing from the start and thanks to my staff for tirelessly holding it down for me.” Will you be tuning in on her first day back to work two weeks from now?

—

Photo: Getty

Welcome Back: Wendy Williams Announces Official Return To Daytime TV was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: