Gunna is ready to let off 16 for the weekend.

Today the Billboard Chart topper has released his latest album Drip or Drown 2 with guest features from his man Lil Baby, Young Thug and Playboi Carti. Coming in at 16-cuts deep, Drip or Drown 2 will have enough material to keep his fan base satisfied for a hot minute before they begin to demand another serving of goods.

To accompany the release of his latest album, Gunna’s got a little something extra special for his hardcore followers who can’t get enough Gunna in their life.

Gunna is teaming up with Tidal to give his fans a release show experience in NYC, to be exclusively live streamed via TIDAL on February 26, you can purchase your tickets. Additionally, Gunna will embark on his “Drip Or Drown 2” tour following the performance, kicking off at Anaheim, CA on March 31st and will trek through cities including Chicago, Detroit, New York, Atlanta, Houston and more through end of May. Purchase your tickets here!

There you have it. Check out Drip or Drown 2 below and let us know if you’ll be checking for the tour when it hits your town.

Gunna Gets Back on The Solo Tip With Release of ‘Drip or Drown 2’ [Listen] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

