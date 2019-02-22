Offset Becomes The Last Migo To Release A Solo Album in ‘Father of 4’ [Listen]

After seeing the releases of Quavo’s Quavo Huncho and Takeoff’s The Last Rocket, Offset completes the list of solo albums dropped from the three man group with the release of his debut dolo project Father of 4.

But unlike the featureless release of Takeoff’s debut album, Offset‘s project boasts some pretty big names throughout his 16-cut deep LP including J. Cole, 21 Savage, CeeLo Green, and of course his Grammy winning babymama, Cardi B among others. Father of 4‘s production was handled by Metro Boomin,’ Cubbeatz, and Southside to name a few.

Naturally the album cover features Offset with his four children including his seed with Cardi B, with all of them looking like modern Egyptian royalty. Well, if it wasn’t for the background it would just look like a cool family pic but we get what he was trying to do.

Check out Offset’s solo debut below and let us know who amongst the three a-Migos has your favorite solo project in the comments section.

