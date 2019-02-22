Zion Effect? NBA Submits Proposal to Lower Draft Age Back to 18 from 19

The NBA has officially submitted a proposal with National Basketball Players Association to lower the draft age from 19 to 18, according to a USA TODAY Sports report. With this move, this all but certainly means that the one and done rule is coming to an end.

A person with knowledge of the decision spoke with the publication about the discussion between the two sides but requested USA TODAY Sports keep his identity a secret due to the fact he is not supposed to share details of the discussion between the league and union.

The National Basketball Players Association and NBA have previously had informal discussions about lowering age limit, but this is the first step in formal negotiations to lower the age limit by the 2022 draft. https://t.co/0ORTKX8oho — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 22, 2019

The NBPA and its executive director Michele Roberts did plan to view the proposal while in the Bahamas this past Monday during a post All-Star meeting in the Bahamas. News of this coincidentally follows Duke freshman superstar Zion Williamson’s injury scare after he suffered a freak accident on-court with his Nike sneakers. Zion’s injury reignited discussions and debates about the leagues one and done rule and now we are here.

Adam Silver is already on record stating the 19-year-old age limit is not working for both the NCAA and the league and back in July when speaking to reporters at NBA owners meetings last year said this:

“My personal view is that we’re ready to make that change. … When I’ve weighed the pros and cons, given that Condoleezza Rice and her Commission (On College Basketball) has recommended to the NBA that those one-and-done players now come directly into the league, and in essence the college community is saying we do not want those players anymore. That sort of tips the scale in my mind that we should be taking a serious look at lowering our age to 18.”

Despite this being the first step towards lowering the age for the 2022 NBA draft, this is no slam dunk. Both sides need to agree on any rule change and certain CBA negotiated obstacles are in the way. Despite that both parties seeming willing to get a deal done and confidence is very high it will.

