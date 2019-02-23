Lil Pump ft. Lil Wayne “Be Like Me,” Alicia Keys “Raise A Man” & More | Daily Visuals

While we foolishly wait for a collaboration track featuring everyone in the rap game named “Lil’” something, Lil Pump and Lil Wayne might’ve got the ball rolling with their own duet song for their fans.
Taking a page out of Eminem’s “Real Slim Shady” playbook, Lil Pump hires a gang of look-a-likes to stand beside him in his Lil Wayne assisted visual to “Be Like Me” while Weezy simply uses a gang of mirrors to multiply for the camera. Kinda hard to come by Lil Wayne look-a-likes. Lots of heads apparently resemble Pump though.
On the R&B side of things the Queen of Hells Kitchen known as Alicia Keys keeps a room filled with family and friends grooving while she belts out vocals as only she can in her clip to “Raise A Man.”
Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy, Smif N Wessun, and more.
LIL PUMP FT. LIL WAYNE – “BE LIKE ME”
ALICIA KEYS – “RAISE A MAN”
NIPSEY HUSSLE FT. RODDY RICCH & HIT-BOY – “RACKS IN THE MIDDLE”
SMIF N WESSUN – “STAHFALLAH”
DOJA CAT FT. RICO NASTY – “TIA TAMERA”
DENZEL CURRY FT. JUICY J – “ULTIMATE”
TAYLOR BENNETT – “STREAMING SERVICES”
