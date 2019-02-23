While we foolishly wait for a collaboration track featuring everyone in the rap game named “Lil’” something, Lil Pump and Lil Wayne might’ve got the ball rolling with their own duet song for their fans.

Taking a page out of Eminem’s “Real Slim Shady” playbook, Lil Pump hires a gang of look-a-likes to stand beside him in his Lil Wayne assisted visual to “Be Like Me” while Weezy simply uses a gang of mirrors to multiply for the camera. Kinda hard to come by Lil Wayne look-a-likes. Lots of heads apparently resemble Pump though.

On the R&B side of things the Queen of Hells Kitchen known as Alicia Keys keeps a room filled with family and friends grooving while she belts out vocals as only she can in her clip to “Raise A Man.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy, Smif N Wessun, and more.

LIL PUMP FT. LIL WAYNE – “BE LIKE ME”

ALICIA KEYS – “RAISE A MAN”

NIPSEY HUSSLE FT. RODDY RICCH & HIT-BOY – “RACKS IN THE MIDDLE”

SMIF N WESSUN – “STAHFALLAH”

DOJA CAT FT. RICO NASTY – “TIA TAMERA”

DENZEL CURRY FT. JUICY J – “ULTIMATE”

TAYLOR BENNETT – “STREAMING SERVICES”

Lil Pump ft. Lil Wayne “Be Like Me,” Alicia Keys “Raise A Man” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: