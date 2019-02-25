CLOSE
“What’s Poppin!” – Tyga Gets Thrown Out Of Mayweather’s Party / Jussie and Cancelled Kells Update

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-SMOLLETT-CELEBRITY-TELEVISION

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Hola, ok…so Tyga managed to get himself thrown out of Floyd Mayweather’s 42nd birthday party!

Things are constantly changing in this Jussie Smollett case…as he provides information that backs his story!

Cancelled Kells turned himself on on Friday for 10 counts of aggravated sexual assault…but has yet to post bond!

