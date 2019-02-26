A Baltimore City police officer died of a drug overdose early Friday, Baltimore County police said.

Joseph Banks Jr.,25 years old was off duty and at a motel in the 4400 block of Washington Boulevard in Halethorpe, according to a police report.

An officer responded to the 4400 block of Washington Boulevard at about 3:10 a.m. Friday when a woman called police to say her boyfriend was unconscious.

The woman told police she and her boyfriend had been using drugs. He used the last of them at about 11 p.m. Thursday. He then began to struggle to breath. The woman said she contacted a friend who had Narcan, the overdose-reversing medication. She was unable to administer the Narcan, so she contacted police.

Source:FoxBaltimore

Baltimore Police Officer Dies Of Apparent Overdose In Motel was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com