CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Baltimore Police Officer Dies Of Apparent Overdose In Motel

Leave a comment
Tampa Bay Rays v Baltimore Orioles - Game One

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

A Baltimore City police officer died of a drug overdose early Friday, Baltimore County police said.

Joseph Banks Jr.,25 years old was off duty and at a motel in the 4400 block of Washington Boulevard in Halethorpe, according to a police report.

An officer responded to the 4400 block of Washington Boulevard at about 3:10 a.m. Friday when a woman called police to say her boyfriend was unconscious.

The woman told police she and her boyfriend had been using drugs. He used the last of them at about 11 p.m. Thursday. He then began to struggle to breath. The woman said she contacted a friend who had Narcan, the overdose-reversing medication. She was unable to administer the Narcan, so she contacted police.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Source:FoxBaltimore

Baltimore Police Officer Dies Of Apparent Overdose In Motel was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close