What's Poppin On Angie Ange ITM
“What’s Poppin!” – Cardi’s New Reebok Ad / Ella Mai / Jordyn Woods / Cancelled Kells Update

La Queen Smith After Party

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Hola, ok…so Cardi dropped scenes from her new Reebok video

Ella Mai celebrating the state of R&B…not sure why people won’t let her live!

Jordyn Woods is sitting down for the “Red Table Talk” but since she signed an NDA…not sure how much legal tea she can spill!

The lady that bailed cancelled Kells out…is a Chicago business woman…but she claims she didn’t use her own money to bail him out.

