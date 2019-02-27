Slutty Vegan ATL CEO Pink Cole Shares How In 6 Months Her Company Is Worth Millions!

Now people always say you should find one career and stick to it but Pinky Cole proves that breaking the rules can be amazing. She has worked as a TV Producer in LA, New York and Atlanta but has made a 4 million business as a Restaurant CEO.

Pinky, who is an east Baltimore native, decided to further her education at Clark Atlanta University because she saw Ludacris doing community service there. She had no idea that that move would be the beginning of the foundation to get her to where she is now. Pinky Cole was excited to share her story with the DMV and gives some great advice for other entrepreneurs and people in general! See the full interview above or below…

