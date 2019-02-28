“Come Find Your Unique” with ROCKDEEP Global Shoes & Apparel

Rocky Parrish joined Angie Ange in the Morning to close out Black History Month by sharing his journey in getting his company to the global level it is at now. What started as a few pair of shoes is now a collection of over 100 styles. ROCKDEEP Global headquarters is in Alexandria, Virginia and Rocky encourages everyone to stop by to feel and experience the product. Nothing in the store is over $100 and the quality is definitely up to par!

DJ Money, Chey Parker and Angie Ange picked out a few of they’re favorite pairs. Angie said even her mom tried to take one so she bought a pair for her too. Get yours too and find your own unique. Learn more about his story below…

