Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Is Working On A Roc-A-Fella Records Biopic

It looks like the story of Roc-A-Fella Records will be finally be told. Kareem Burke revealed he is working on a film.

Recently the Harlem native did an interview with Revolt TV to discuss his current projects. When speaking on his executive producer role for HBO’s film O.G. he was asked on whether the Roc will receive the biopic treatment. Biggs confirmed the iconic Rap label’s narrative will be on the big screen. “Yeah, I’m working on it now” he said.

Burke went on to detail how he would frame the plot so viewers really get an understanding of he, Jay-Z and Dash built a Hip-Hop empire. “It’ll probably be separate stories of JAY, Damon and myself. Showing us as kids to understand what we’ve went through — the pain and hardships”.

He went on to provide specific examples of their early personal misfortunes that would covered in the flick. “The extenuating circumstances such as me living in a shelter, some people don’t really know that. Being evicted, living in a shelter, and staying in people’s houses and floors for two years. JAY losing his father at four years old when his father left him. Dame losing his mom at 14 years old and having to put himself through private school. So, there were a lot of hardships and things we went through that actually gave us strength”.

While speaking on his former partners he was asked his thoughts on Dame Dash’s recent apology to him, JAY-Z, Jim Jones and a host of others. “Usually, when people apologize, it’s not so much about the person they’re apologizing to. It’s more about them and relieving that burden or whatever is troubling them. For him to feel better and be in a better space, I’m really happy about that. I’m hopeful that his apology took him to a place, and a level of comfort and forgiveness.”

In 2017 Dash announced that he was developing a Roc-A-Fella Records movie but it has yet to come to fruition. Earlier this month Burke confirmed he is returning to the music business with a management deal with SAINt JHN.

