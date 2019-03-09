In cased you missed the Vitamin of The Day on the Quick Silva Show…The Vitamin was “take your time.” We live in a social media driven society where comparison can make you feel like you’re not on the same level as others. When it comes to your life you’ve got to realize that your journey isn’t everyone else’s. Just because it takes you longer to achieve something doesn’t mean your journey isn’t to be celebrated. If you want to watch the entire vitamin watch the video above.

Vitamin Of The Day: Take Your Time was originally published on 92q.com

