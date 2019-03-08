The internet was in shambles back in January after Surviving R. Kelly aired. The famed singer has faced sexual misconduct accusations for more than two decades, but it was Lifetime’s 6-part doc that finally put the nail in his pied piper coffin—or so we pray.

As several women came forward in the documentary to describe how they were controlled and abused by Kelly, fans and critics of the accused pedophile began arguing online about whether or not the world really needed to #MuteRKelly. Obviously, the answer is YES…but unreasonable stans argued they could “separate the art from the artist” …that the man has nothing to do with the music. How? Supporting the art literally puts money in the artist’s pocket. Not to mention, R. Kelly alluded to his abuse of young Black girls all throughout the music he wrote from himself and others.

Now music lovers are having the same “art vs. artist” argument after watching Leaving Neverland, the agonizing documentary about the alleged abuse two boys faced at the hands of the late Michael Jackson. Should we mute MJ? Stevie Wonder doesn’t seem to think so… “He’s died, he’s dead. Hopefully, we can continue the legacy of inspiration he has given a lot of kids and a lot of people,” he told TMZ.

Hit the flip to see what folks have had to say on the topic.

Is It Possible To ‘Separate The Art From The Artist?’ Critics Chime In… was originally published on globalgrind.com

