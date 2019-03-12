The Come Up: Desus & Mero Went From Sharing A MetroCard To Having Their Faces On Them

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero’s come up is a story for the ages, but as proud New Yorkers through and through, their latest accomplishment just might be their biggest yet.

If you live in New York, chances are you spend at least a couple hours a day commuting via subway–or, most likely, some days you spend 15 minutes riding the train and others it’s 2 hours, you really never know. With that being said, a MetroCard is one of every New Yorkers most pride possessions, so there’s really no higher honor than having your face on one.

That’s where Desus & Mero come in. Since their move to Showtime, it seems like these two have been absolutely everywhere–and with the newest addition of their faces on the back of some limited edition MetroCards, that might actually be true.

Some random advertisements popped up on Twitter on Monday night for a select few Desus and Mero fans, prompting them to tweet out a specific hashtag in order to see how to obtain an exclusive Bodega Boys MetroCard.

Once clicking on the prompt and subsequently tweeting out “Omw to get an exclusive # DESUSandMERO MetroCard. Make sure to cop your own before they run out,” a map of all the locations where one can grab an exclusive cars becomes available.

For all the New Yorkers out there, here are the stations where you can snag your own Desus & Mero MetroCard:

3 Av/149th St ( 2 / 6 )

168th St ( A / C / 1 )

50th St ( C / E )

50th St ( 1 )

Prince St ( R / W )

Broadway-Lafayette St ( B / D / F / M )

Astor Place ( 6 )

Barclays Center (Atlantic & Flatbush) ( B / Q / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 )

Barclays Center (Flatbush & Hanson) ( B / Q / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 )

Marcy Ave ( J / Z / M )

Queensboro Plaza ( 7 / N / W )

Once arriving to the station, you don’t just walk up to the machine like you normally would to fill up your card, but just go up to the teller and let them know you’re there for your Desus & Mero MetroCard.

As Desus himself points out, this latest development in the Bodega Boys’ brand is especially poignant considering Desus & Mero’s personal past with MetroCards. Like they used to reference on the early episodes of their podcast all the time, the both of them used to share one MetroCard.

we went from sharing a metrocard to record our first show to having our face on a metrocard. shouts to the #bodegahive — Desus Nice (@desusnice) March 12, 2019

Going from sharing a card to cut down on costs to having your face on an actual MetroCard is absolutely wild and just shows how BROLIC the brand is.

Go cop you a Desus and Mero MetroCard today before they run out!

