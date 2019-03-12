On March 9, 1997, Christopher Wallace was taken away from us in Los Angeles on the corner of Wilshire and Fairfax. And now, 22 years later, his son C.J. Wallace is building up the legacy of the legendary rapper with a new cannabis brand called Think BIG.

Like most cannabis brands, Think BIG is a startup looking to take advantage of the booming industry as more states legalize marijuana in some form. The brand’s first launch, Frank White, will drop in April and features limited-edition top-shelf flower, pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, apparel and more as a means to inspire creativity.

“Frank White stands for complete creativity,” said C.J. to Forbes about the first launch. “My parents used

cannabis in their regular daily life; in the studio, to medicate, to relieve stress, but most importantly for their creative expression.

What makes Think BIG unique is its dedication to the normalization of cannabis culture and criminal justice reform in the cannabis space. When C.J. was first approached about the idea of starting a cannabis company, he didn’t want to create just another celebrity cannabis brand. Only when ideas started churning out about making the world a more compassionate place did the idea of the company start coming to life. C.J. spoke about the company’s mission on an Instagram post.

“Our mission is to develop new ideas, products and stories with brands, artists and NGO’s who honor and embrace cannabis as a tool for creative expression, health and wellness,” he said. “We’re fighting for criminal and social justice for all the families and communities harmed by the pointless war on cannabis.”

While there are no cannabis products available yet, Think BIG is selling “Fax & Wilshire Memorial” t-shirts to honor Biggie’s life and his music on the corner that it all ended. You can learn more about Think BIG on the company’s website.

C.J. Wallace Launches Cannabis Company Inspired by His Father, The Notorious B.I.G. was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: