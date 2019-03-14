In Marvel’s Latest ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer, Captain Marvel Arrives

On Thursday morning, Marvel dropped the latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame. The trailer follows the heels of Marvel’s Captains Marvel, which was released earlier this month—and she’s ostensibly here to help save the universe from the wrath of Thanos.

Avengers: Infinity War ended with Thanos acquiring all of the Infinity Stones and eliminating half of the universe’s population by turning them into dust particles. Endgame promises to conclude the Marvel Cinematic Universe epic storyline that began with the first Iron Man film back in 2008.

In the trailer, we see flashbacks to the respective journeys of Iron Man, Captain America and Thor—The Avenger’s big three heroes—intertwined with clips from what we’ll see in Endgame.

Despite failing to reel in Thanos and his thirst for destruction, you can hear Captain America say the team has one more shot and they’ll never give up. The Avengers, now joined by Captain Marvel, Ant-Man and Hawkeye, are going to do “whatever it takes” to end things with Thanos.

An interesting tidbit from the trailer that might be tipping the film’s hand is that we see “Endgame” forming from what looks like the same particles Thanos turned everyone into when he snapped his fingers. We could be seeing a resurrection of the rest of the gang at some point.

Here's your first look at the new poster for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame. See it in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/KJ2AWa6nIz — Captain Marvel (@captainmarvel) March 14, 2019

While the trailer is fascinating and should have every MCU fan thinking about theories and possible ways in which the crew defeats Thanos (who is not in the trailer), the poster for Avengers: Endgame doesn’t list Danai Gurira’s name with the rest of the actors who are featured.

It’s a pretty glaring omission that fans are already up in arms about. But the trailer is fire and we’re sure the movie is going to do numbers at the box office. Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.

Watch the trailer below:

In Marvel’s Latest ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer, Captain Marvel Arrives was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

